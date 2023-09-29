Work underway on new Bellway homes in Angmering

Construction work has started at a new housing development in the West Sussex village of Angmering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bellway Wessex is building 173 new homes at Langmead Place as part of a joint scheme with Cala for 525 homes, which were approved by Arun District Council last year.

The new neighbourhood, which lies on an 81-acre site to the north of Water Lane, will comprise a mix of apartments, houses and bungalows. Bellway will build two, three and four-bedroom homes, of which 120 will be for private sale and 53 will be affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 20 acres of open space will be provided, including an area for sports, natural spaces, a woodland play trail and wildlife areas.

Inside one of the properties Bellway will be building at Langmead Place

Langmead Place, which will form the southern and eastern parts of the site, will include two, three and four-bedroom homes. As part of the housebuilder’s Better with Bellway commitment to sustainable practices, each home will have an electric vehicle charging point.

The first homes at Langmead Place are due to be released for sale in October.

Lucy Seakins, Head of Sales for Bellway Wessex, said: “We are looking forward to delivering a development which will play a key role in this hugely important housing development to provide much-needed new homes in this part of West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The mix of homes here will cater for a range of buyers with different needs and budgets while we are also providing a substantial number of affordable homes for those who would otherwise be unable to access the housing market.

“Bellway Wessex has a strong track record of delivering high-quality houses in West Sussex, and we are currently building homes in Pagham.”

The wider Langmead Place scheme will include the creation of a new roundabout to the south of the development as well as bus links and new land for employment.

The scheme will also generate significant financial contributions to infrastructure and facilities in the area, including more than £5 million towards primary and secondary education and more than £740,000 towards nursery education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Payments of more than £790,000 will be made towards sports and leisure and more than £575,000 towards healthcare, as well as other contributions to roads, libraries and the police service.