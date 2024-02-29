World Book Day’s £1 book character, Elmer the Patchwork Elephant coming to Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of the celebration of World Book Day® on Thursday 7th March 2024, World Book Day’s £1 book character Elmer the Patchwork Elephant, is heading to Waterstones to bring the fun of reading to the children of Eastbourne with an interactive, free-to-attend bookshop visit.

On Saturday 2nd March, the iconic elephant from David McKee’s Elmer and the Patchwork Story, published by Andersen Press – which was selected with the help of children as one of this year’s 15 World Book Day books – will visit Waterstones Eastbourne from 12.30pm to 13.30pm, where children can meet the beloved character and listen to a special reading of this year’s World Book Day book, designed to inspire them to discover joy in reading.

Attendees can also partake in an exciting trail which features 12 exclusive sculptures of Elmer created by artists across the UK. Setting off from Waterstones and venturing across Eastbourne town centre, children will need to find 12 letters which are hidden on the sculptures to reveal a special phrase. Once they have the phase, they will be awarded a prize!

Elmer in Eastbourne Town Centre

Stephen Holt, CEO of Your Eastbourne BID, comments:“World Book Day is so important, encouraging children to read. We are thrilled that this year’s celebrations will coincide with our art trail around the town.”

Read Your Way

This year, World Book Day’s Read Your Way campaign calls on everyone to let go of pressure and expectations, giving children a choice – and a chance – to enjoy reading. This is because reading for pleasure improves children’s life chances across a range of social, educational and well-being measures. However, research from National Literacy Trust found that fewer than 1 in 2 (47.8%) children now say they enjoy reading; this is the lowest level since 2005, and reading enjoyment is lowest among children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

One million children in the UK currently do not have a single book of their own at home, and World Book Day’s £1/€1.50 books are often the first book many children will own. Sponsored by long-term partner National Book Tokens, World Book Day distributes over 15 million £1/€1.50 book tokens across the UK nations and Ireland every year through schools, nurseries, libraries, prisons and other charities, with the aim of ensuring every child has a book of their own.

Polka Dot

From Thursday 15th February until Sunday 31st March children can exchange their £1 book token for one of the 15 World Book Day books. The token can also be used as a £1 contribution to any other full-priced book or audiobook and can be exchanged at all participating retailers.

Cassie Chadderton, CEO of World Book Day concludes: “We’re delighted that more children will have the opportunity to meet Elmer, and discover fun ways to engage with reading, through this bookshop visit! It will bring the excitement of reading to the heart of Eastbourne. What better way for them to discover the life-changing benefits of reading than to engage with the famous elephant first-hand.”

Visit www.worldbookday.com for more information and don’t forget to Read Your Way this World Book Day!