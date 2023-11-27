World record free diver shares insights with Brighton swim enthusiasts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over 130 swim enthusiasts joined Alessia and broadcaster & Brighton resident Marco Montemagno for a Q&A session on her life and career to date.

Alessia Zecchini, is a World Record holding free diver with an incredible 35 world records and 17 world titles to her name. In 2019 she became the first woman to have reached a depth of 100m exclusively with the use of her arms (free immersion).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Q&A focused on how she started out on her freediving journey, through to some of her favourite dive sites all laced with anecdotes and memories.

World record free diver Alessia Zecchini, Brighton resident Marco Montemagno and Simon Murie, Direct

Alessia said: “Meeting fellow water enthusiasts and sharing my story and passion for freediving is what I love to do. The Sea Lanes audience were great and interested in what I had to talk about and all in all it made for a rewarding day at Sea Lanes for me.”

Alessia is the subject of Netflix’s The Deepest Breath, which documents a traumatic 2017 incident in Alessia’s life, where she and her partner, Irish free diver Stephan Keenan, participated in a training dive in Dahab, Egypt, only for the latter to never return. Moving on from this terrible loss, Alessia is the epitome of overcoming adversity.

Marco Montemagno, hosted the event and said: “Alessia is an inspiration and the adversity that she has overcome is inspiring. Sea Lanes was a great location to do the talk in. The distances people travelled to come to hear and to meet a legend of Freediving, shows that there is a spirit of adventure in all of us!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad