World wrestling ace tops Sussex show on December 29
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sabre, who is recognised as the best technical wrestler in the world, has flown in from Japan to top the annual Premier Promotions Christmas card at the Charmandean Centre on Friday December 29.
SZJ, two-time winner of the New Japan Cup, is set to meet the break-out star of 2023, Jordon Breaks, who beat European champion James Mason to win the Ken Joyce Trophy winner on December 10, in the top of the bill match on his first appearance in Worthing for eight years.
Lovejoy, meanwhile, will be one of a host of contestants fighting it out in the traditional end of year battle royal, one of the most popular events in the wrestling calendar, where the wrestlers are thrown out of the ring over the top rope, and the last man standing is the winner.
All reserved seats for the show have gone, but a limited number of tickets have been released for the unreserved section. Book on line from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366, including free parking and family tickets. Available on the door if not sold out in advance. The show starts at 7.0.