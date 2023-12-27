World wrestling ace tops Sussex show on December 29

Wrestling superstar Zack Sabre Jr. is heading to Sussex this week for Worthing’s big festive grappling spectacular that will also see David Lovejoy defending the Rumblemania Trophy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sabre, who is recognised as the best technical wrestler in the world, has flown in from Japan to top the annual Premier Promotions Christmas card at the Charmandean Centre on Friday December 29.

SZJ, two-time winner of the New Japan Cup, is set to meet the break-out star of 2023, Jordon Breaks, who beat European champion James Mason to win the Ken Joyce Trophy winner on December 10, in the top of the bill match on his first appearance in Worthing for eight years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lovejoy, meanwhile, will be one of a host of contestants fighting it out in the traditional end of year battle royal, one of the most popular events in the wrestling calendar, where the wrestlers are thrown out of the ring over the top rope, and the last man standing is the winner.

Zack Sabre: Star attraction