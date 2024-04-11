Worthing A storm to 3rd victory in a row
and live on Freeview channel 276
It came to a completion as the Woodlands C team hosted defending champions Worthing A.
Worthing needed 8 points to seal the title and were ruthless in their approach as they came away with a 9-1 win.
Club Head Coach Matt Porter led the charge with a 3-0 win over Chris Newberry with Jozef Krakovsky quickly following by dispensing Paul Dukes by the same scoreline.
It was then down to the captains to see who came out on top and this time it was Worthings Sally Hughes with a 3-1 tough fought victory over Gary Masters.
The night continued as it began and before they knew it Worthing had reached the required tally and could celebrate the win, the title and the season. The night finished with all the singles matches going Worthings way and only the doubles to Woodlands.
Clearpath Recruitment specialise in IT and Construction recruitment and are please to support Worthing Table Tennis Club
If you'd like to find out more about trying table tennis in Worthing visit www.worthingttc.com or WorthingTableTennisClub on Facebook. With over 20 sessions in schools and across the community there is sure to be one for you.