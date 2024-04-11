Worthing A storm to 3rd victory in a row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It came to a completion as the Woodlands C team hosted defending champions Worthing A.

Worthing needed 8 points to seal the title and were ruthless in their approach as they came away with a 9-1 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club Head Coach Matt Porter led the charge with a 3-0 win over Chris Newberry with Jozef Krakovsky quickly following by dispensing Paul Dukes by the same scoreline.

A recent Worthing A vs Worthing C clash: Adam Todd, Sally Hughes, Matt Porter with Geoff Stovold, Isaac Burgess and Harley Sinclair | Submitted picture

It was then down to the captains to see who came out on top and this time it was Worthings Sally Hughes with a 3-1 tough fought victory over Gary Masters.

The night continued as it began and before they knew it Worthing had reached the required tally and could celebrate the win, the title and the season. The night finished with all the singles matches going Worthings way and only the doubles to Woodlands.

Clearpath Recruitment specialise in IT and Construction recruitment and are please to support Worthing Table Tennis Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad