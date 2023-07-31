Worthing and Shoreham hospital radio station launches new website

Seaside Hospital Radio (SHR) broadcasts to the patients, staff, visitors and volunteers of Worthing and Southlands Hospitals, from their studio suite at Southlands Hospital, in Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, and celebrated their 50th Anniversary of broadcasting, in September 2022.

Seaside Hospital Radio (SHR), Radio Presenter, and Publicity Officer, Andy Martin said: “SHRs’ studios’, have been based, at Southlands Hospital in Shoreham, for over 50 years.

"We’ve had many famous names, and former members associated with the station, including for example, national radio and TV personality Simon Mayo, the late / great Ambrose Harcourt (Southern Sounds, Southern FM, Heart, Regency Radio, Brighton), and regional television presenter Fred Dinenage MBE, who was SHRs’, Vice-President, for 20 years.”

Seaside Hospital Radio members happily showing their faces at Worthing Hospital

Seaside Hospital Radio, is available worldwide, on smart speaker, internet radio, or by going to seasidehr.com

To listen on a smart device, just say, for example, Alexa / Siri ‘play Seaside Hospital Radio’, or scan the QR code, on the cover of Seaside Hospital Radios’, new free 2023 / 2024 magazine, available in both Worthing, & Southlands Hospitals, libraries, health centres, chemists, and retailers in the area, and ‘Listen Live’.