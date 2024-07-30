Worthing beach incident: Coastguard helicopter assists emergency response

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 30th Jul 2024, 07:50 BST
A Coastguard helicopter joined the search for two people in the water at Worthing Beach, in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, July 30).

Coastguard teams, including a helicopter, assisted the Shoreham RNLI, Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) off the coast at Worthing around 4.30am.

A statement on social media by HM Shoreham Coastguard read: “Team paged along with Littlehampton CG to reports of possibly two persons in the water on Worthing beach at Splash Point.

"Teams quickly deployed along with Sussex Police and SECAmb, and located one casualty. CG officers assisted the casualty ashore and handed them over to the care of paramedics.

"CG teams quickly redeployed to search the area for any further casualties, along with CG Rescue Helicopter 175 and Shoreham RNLI. It was established that no further persons were in the water or surrounding area that required assistance and all assets stood down.”

Coastguard teams, including a helicopter, assisted the Shoreham RNLI, Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) off the coast at Worthing around 4.30am.

1. Worthing Beach incident

Coastguard teams, including a helicopter, assisted the Shoreham RNLI, Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) off the coast at Worthing around 4.30am.Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A statement on social media by HM Shoreham Coastguard read: “Team paged along with Littlehampton CG to reports of possibly two persons in the water on Worthing beach at Splash Point."

2. Worthing Beach incident

A statement on social media by HM Shoreham Coastguard read: “Team paged along with Littlehampton CG to reports of possibly two persons in the water on Worthing beach at Splash Point."Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:Sussex PoliceShoreham RNLI