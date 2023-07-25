Fresh warnings have been given to the public about how to keep safe at the beach after two boys were seriously injured in a recent incident.

Worthing Borough Council is backing a summer campaign to help beachgoers keep safe.

“Worthing’s Coastal Office is also reinforcing its warnings about tombstoning, after two young boys suffered serious injuries after jumping into the sea off the town’s pier,” a council spokesperson said.

“Jumping into the sea from a high platform is extremely dangerous and can cause life-changing injuries or even death. This is also a breach of one of the town’s byelaws and could result in a £50 fine for anyone caught doing it.”

With the summer holidays underway, the council is supporting the RNLI’s Float to Live campaign ‘to help increase understanding of how to be safer in our sea’.

Today (Tuesday, July 25) marks World Drowning Prevention Day, which promotes life-saving advice to try to prevent further water-related deaths.

Globally, more than 2.5 million lives have been lost to drowning in the last decade according to the World Health Organisation.

Vicki Wells, Worthing’s cabinet member for the environment, pointed to the tragedy in May when two men lost their lives after incidents on the water.

She added: “The RNLI’s new campaign helps remind people how to stay safe when visiting the seaside. While it’s brilliant we have a huge stretch of seafont for people to enjoy, we want everyone to get home safely after their day on the beach or in the water.

“Water-based activities are huge fun but can come with risks, especially at sea. I encourage everyone heading into or onto the water this summer to heed the RNLI’s advice or pop into our Coastal Office on Worthing promenade if you have questions.

“If you think you or someone you see may be getting into trouble in the water, please don’t hesitate to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

With ‘thousands of people’ set to visit Worthing beach over the coming months, the council is urging everyone to learn the potential dangers as well as the key steps to be safer at sea.

Tuesday, July 25 marks World Drowning Prevention Day, which promotes life-saving advice to try to prevent further water-related deaths. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“Float to Live encourages beach-goers to learn and practice a five-step guide to floating which could help if they get into trouble in the water:

- Tilt your head back with your ears submerged;

- Relax and try to breathe normally;

- Move your hands to help you stay afloat;

- It's OK if your legs sink - we all float differently;

- Spread your arms and legs to improve stability

“To help spread the message, the council is promoting Float to Live posters, created by the RNLI, along the town’s promenade, and offering them to concession holders who want to back the campaign.”

The council said sea users should also consider the tides, wave conditions, wind speed and direction and water temperature before heading beyond the foreshore.

A spokesperson added: “Visitors should also know their physical limitations and thoroughly check any kit before going onto or into the water.

"It is vital to have the appropriate lifejackets and buoyancy aids for your activity, along with a waterproof pouch for your phone. Strength in numbers is also recommended.”

The council has created a short video with its Coastal Office team to summarise some of the key water safety tips. Click here to see the video.