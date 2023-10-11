Worthing bereavement charity's floral boost for seafront winter colour
Andy’s Angels is set to have a bright, new planter for the winter where children can decorate a stone in memory of a loved one and leave it in the memory basket.
Planter number nine, part of the council’s seafront planters project, will benefit from the donation of seasonal plants and compost from the Budding Foundation. Founder Clive Gravett handed over the gifts to Suzie Hawker from Andy’s Angels at Mayberry Garden centre in Portslade which supplied the plants.
“Andy’s Angels has a vital role to play by providing its grief play café as a safe space for children and their families to go to while they are navigating their way through their own grief journey”, says Clive. “It’s a pleasure to be able to help them in their endeavours.”
Because grief has no time limit, neither does the grief play café; anyone can access the sessions regardless of how long their loved one has been gone.