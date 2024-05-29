West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent crews to the scene of the incident on Castle Road this morning (Wednesday, May 29).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "At 8.56am we responded to a fire involving the contents of a refuse lorry in Castle Road, Worthing.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Worthing to the scene.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire, which was of accidental ignition, using high pressure hose reels.

"Crews left the scene at around 9.30am."

Photos and video, including thermal drone footage, shows crews dealing with the refuse truck fire. Plumes of smoke can be seen, whilst rubbish is strewn across the road.

An AA Traffic News report reads: “Road closed due to vehicle fire on Castle Road both ways from Upton Road to Chippers Road. Traffic is coping well.”

1 . Worthing bin lorry fire West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent crews to the scene of a refuse truck fire on Castle Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing bin lorry fire West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent crews to the scene of a refuse truck fire on Castle Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Worthing bin lorry fire West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent crews to the scene of a refuse truck fire on Castle Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell