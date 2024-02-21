Worthing Borough Council unanimously calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
The Deputation request called on the Council to stand with humanity and publicly lobby the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary to call for:
· An immediate, permanent ceasefire
· Unfettered access to humanitarian aid in Gaza
· Release of all hostages
· Compliance with the International Court of Justice ruling and with international humanitarian law.
The motion was passed by a unanimous vote and was met with applause inside the Council chamber.
A silent vigil was held outside Worthing Town Hall before the Council meeting, to remember more than 12,300 children who have been killed in Gaza so far - this is more than 1.5 times the entire primary school population of Worthing.
Children’s shoes, teddy bears and banners lined the steps of the Town Hall and many local residents attended to show their support.