Worthing Borough Council unanimously calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Worthing Borough Council have today voted unanimously to lobby the government to call for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. They voted on a Deputation brought to the Council by members of Parents for Peace Worthing.
By Rebecca SinclairContributor
Published 21st Feb 2024, 09:32 GMT
The Deputation request called on the Council to stand with humanity and publicly lobby the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary to call for:

· An immediate, permanent ceasefire

· Unfettered access to humanitarian aid in Gaza

Vigil outside Worthing Town Hall before the Council voted on the DeputationVigil outside Worthing Town Hall before the Council voted on the Deputation
Vigil outside Worthing Town Hall before the Council voted on the Deputation
· Release of all hostages

· Compliance with the International Court of Justice ruling and with international humanitarian law.

The motion was passed by a unanimous vote and was met with applause inside the Council chamber.

A silent vigil was held outside Worthing Town Hall before the Council meeting, to remember more than 12,300 children who have been killed in Gaza so far - this is more than 1.5 times the entire primary school population of Worthing.

Children’s shoes, teddy bears and banners lined the steps of the Town Hall and many local residents attended to show their support.

