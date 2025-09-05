Worthing business puts the kindness in book-selling – and book-buying

Worthing-based Sara Montgomery has taken the plunge with a brand new approach to book-selling – and to book-buying.

Sara is the CEO and founder of BookKind: “The concept is simple. You buy the books you love, and we donate 10 per cent of the value of your order to a charitable cause that you care about.”

As Sara explains: “BookKind is a new online bookshop for people who care about books almost as much as they care about the social, political and environmental state of the world we live in.”

The BookKind website offers more than 250,000 of the latest releases for sale, just like other online booksellers. But the big difference is that BookKind is a purpose-led bookshop. And that purpose is to support BookKind’s charity partners, eight designated charities, a number soon to rise to 11.

“You could probably buy your books from cheaper places, but we keep our prices aligned with the recommended retail price so that as much money as possible goes to charity,” she says.

Sara’s point is that imagination so often goes hand in hand with empathy: “And these are all causes that we feel passionately about.”

BookKind is run by independent online bookselling specialists Monwell Limited, who have twice been shortlisted for Book Retailer of the Year at the British Book Awards.

“I have been working in the book industry for my whole career, for 20 odd years. I was at The Guardian for a long time running their book publishing and their online book shop, but in 2016 I took voluntary redundancy from The Guardian and I managed to persuade them to sell me The Guardian bookshop business. The thing about books is that they fit really nicely with the content that The Guardian produces but it is not hugely profitable.

“So I decided to set up my own business Monwell. We now run The Guardian bookshop for them externally and we have been doing that for nine years, and over the course of the last nine years we have taken on other clients. We run brand online bookstores for The Times and The Mail and The Observer and we love doing what we are doing. We are all mad about books

“But we realised that we don't actually own anything and so we started to think long term about how we might create something that is not another client’s business. But also we wanted to do something good in the world. There is no express need for a new place to buy books online, but a place where you could buy books online and support a charity at the same time did not exist. That's how the idea of BookKind came about.

“We didn't want to work with hundreds of charities and so we decided instead to select our causes. The charities get 10 per cent – 10 per cent that the bookseller doesn't get. All the other costs remain the same.

“It was quite a personal starting point in choosing our charities. I lost my mum to dementia last year after a long time of caring for her so I wanted a dementia charity on board. Dementia UK are the charity. Also I lost my dad to cancer, and lots of other people in the team have been touched by cancer so we have chosen Maggie’s (which offers free practical and emotional support for people living with cancer. We are a general bookseller with all the latest bestsellers but we also curate lists around the causes that we work with which we hope will provide a really useful resource for people.”