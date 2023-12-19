Worthing centre spreads holiday cheer with pantomime performance
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Fitzalan Howard Centre provides day and respite services for adults with disabilities and more complex needs on Mondays to Fridays, 9am to 4pm and is just one of the many services provided by leading social care charity Guild Care.
The service users have been rehearsing for weeks, putting their hearts and souls into creating a performance that transported the audience into a world of enchantment. The costumes and sets were all made by the service users as part of their art sessions at the centre and the production featured an original script and lively musical numbers ensuring a memorable experience for all in attendance.
Shirley O’Shea, one of the family members in attendance, said ‘I come every time they do a show. It’s so heart-warming, so wonderful and inclusive. I love it and at this time of the year it really makes my Christmas.’
The Guild Care vision is for all people in need of care to live fulfilling, safe and secure lives and as a charity, their aim is to reduce social isolation and social stigma. Over the last 90 years Guild Care’s community services and care homes have positively impacted thousands of vulnerable people requiring additional support in the local area. Guild Care believe that nobody should feel isolated.
To find out more about Fitzalan Howard Centre placements, learn about the referral process, or to arrange a visit please call 01903 327327 or visit www.guildcare.org/fitzalan-howard-centre