Worthing charity event offers cancer journey hope

A five-hour charity Hoop-A-Thon will celebrate Christen Williams’ remarkable turn-around in the five years since opting to have a double mastectomy in the face of increasing cancer risk.

The endurance event on Saturday, January 25 will be livestreamed during which Christen is promising to answer answers, all in aid of the charity which Christen's co-founded – BRCA+ Chat (https://brcachat.com/). You can support her fund-raising through her JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/christen-williams-1728572765380.

The charity aims to help everyone navigating a BRCA gene mutation (or other related gene) – whether you are considering testing, have already been tested, have been diagnosed with cancer or are a buddy wanting to support a friend.

Christen, who lives in Worthing, was diagnosed with a BRCA2 gene mutation in 2016 after losing her mother to ovarian cancer. It meant cancer was a very real prospect for Christen too: “I decided to have a preventative double mastectomy because my cancer chances were so high. It was up to 85% lifetime and got higher as you got older. It was an awful decision to make. Really, really awful and it was so lonely. I didn't know anybody else going through the same thing but now I have such a different view five years later and it's because of that that I founded the charity because I just wished I knew someone at the time who was going through the same thing as me, having to take that awful decision to lose your boobs at the age of 30

“But after it happened it was such a relief. My mum died of ovarian cancer which didn't feel so relatable but after the operation it was literally a weight off my chest. It took a while to get used to it but I felt relief. I had to get used to how my body looked and then I had reconstruction straight away.

“I had a choice but it didn't feel like a choice at all but when I was going through it I found a lot of solace from the people that I met on the internet. You just reach out to people, and I created my own page on Instagram to document my journey. It was helpful to so many people and it got such a positive feedback, just sharing my journey, that I realised that I needed to create something to support other people and that's why we now have the charity which is three years and three months old – just to support people going through the same journey. It's about support and raising awareness and it's also about sharing the lived experience, things like how do you go about dating after a mastectomy. We have support groups and we do socials. It's a national thing. My cofounder is in Scotland and the trustees are all over the country. It was formed during Covid so it was far more natural to do these things online then!”

Christen’s approach is very much: “I lost my boobies five years ago, but I have gained so much in the process.

“I have a different view of life now and of our bodies and what they're capable of. The big worry was very aesthetic and how I would look but the most important thing is just being alive and being healthy and enjoying life. And I have so much more respect for our bodies when you think what they go through. I am on the fringes of the cancer community and a lot of people that have gone through cancer, and I am seeing how that community can help people through. It's about being alive and doing the things that you want to do, and through the charity I have met the most amazing people. I smell the flowers and I look at the sea and I appreciate the sunrises. I try to see as many sunsets and sunrises as I can. I try to share that with other people when they’re going through dark times. You've got to find the good in any bad situation. There is always a silver lining that you can find.”

The Hoop-A-Thon starts at 10am on Saturday, January 25 and you can watch through brca_chat on Instagram.