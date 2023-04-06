Worthing charity launches next phase of eco improvements to its home for veterans

Worthing-based charity Care for Veterans has launched the next phase of their green project to help protect the environment.

A sky view of Care for Veterans, located at Gifford House on Boundary Road, Worthing.

Since 2017, several eco-friendly improvements have been made to the 60-bed facility which supports disabled veterans, and now their sights have been set on the next big goal – replacing their eight 16-year-old boilers.

CEO of Care for Veterans Andy Neaves said: “To compensate for the CO2 our current boilers generate, we would need to plant 2,000 trees on an area the size of two football pitches. The only way for us to reduce this negative environmental impact, is to replace the boilers. In doing so, we will cease to emit around 50 tonnes of CO2 every year.”

The benefits of this green project don’t stop there. By moving to a more efficient and economical boiler, gas consumption would be reduced by approximately 10 per cent, resulting in savings in the region of £6,000 - £8,000 annually. These savings could then be spent on the vital care services the charity provides for veterans with mobility issues, brain injuries and degenerative conditions.

On the urgency of this replacement, Care for Veterans Head of Support Services, Victoria Austin,said: “As the current boilers are no longer in production, spare parts are becoming more and more difficult to come by. It’s only a matter of time until we can’t procure a spare part for these ageing boilers. This would leave our home without heating, causing a significant negative impact on the health and wellbeing of our residents.”

The replacements are costly, with the final figure for all work and materials coming in at just under £180,000. Whilst £50,000 has been fundraised for the project, the charity desperately need to raise the remaining amount of £130,000 to complete this mission. Head of Fundraising and

Marketing Christine Gillott added: “Whilst the expense of this venture is high, the benefits will have a lasting impact on Care for Veterans and the environment. Not only will it help us look after our planet, it will also redirect vital funds towards veterans' care and ensure that no matter what, residents can live at ease in the warmth of their home. Those that choose to support us in this endeavour, whether it is a small or a large donation, will have helped to secure the future of our charity – for which we will always be grateful.”

Previous eco-friendly home improvements have included insulating the building, installing new windows, LED lights and solar panels, lower-energy lifts and washing machines and procuring an electric ambulance. Internally, there have been more low-key but impactful changes, such as banning all plastic straws and cups and installing 50 new recycling bins.

CEO Andy Neaves said: “These achievements would not have been possible without our supporters. Each of us has the potential to make a real difference to those around us, and to our community. If you can spare anything to help us achieve this vital goal, we would be incredibly appreciative.”

