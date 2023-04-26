Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
10 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
12 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
13 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
16 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
16 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Worthing children experience Iceland on geography school trip

During the Easter break, six staff and 56 students from across Years 10 and 11 at Durrington Hight School took part in the geography trip to Iceland.

By Lisa EdwardsContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST
Durrington High geography students experience the wonders of IcelandDurrington High geography students experience the wonders of Iceland
Durrington High geography students experience the wonders of Iceland

Over a period of three nights and four days, the group had an incredible time visiting some of the most breath-taking natural features in the world including raging waterfalls, volcanic craters, erupting geysers and lava fields still steaming and cooling from a 2022 eruption.

During their stay the group also visited Hellisheiði Power Station (amongst the ten largest geothermal power stations in the world) and took time to explore the beautiful city of Reykjavik – the northernmost capital city in the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It truly was a once in a lifetime experience for all involved!

Most Popular
Durrington High geography students experience the wonders of IcelandDurrington High geography students experience the wonders of Iceland
Durrington High geography students experience the wonders of Iceland
Durrington High geography students experience the wonders of IcelandDurrington High geography students experience the wonders of Iceland
Durrington High geography students experience the wonders of Iceland
Related topics:Iceland