Worthing children experience Iceland on geography school trip

Over a period of three nights and four days, the group had an incredible time visiting some of the most breath-taking natural features in the world including raging waterfalls, volcanic craters, erupting geysers and lava fields still steaming and cooling from a 2022 eruption.
During their stay the group also visited Hellisheiði Power Station (amongst the ten largest geothermal power stations in the world) and took time to explore the beautiful city of Reykjavik – the northernmost capital city in the world.
It truly was a once in a lifetime experience for all involved!