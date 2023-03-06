Worthing children mark World Book Day with secondhand book donations

On Friday March 3, Bohunt Worthing students collected a phenomenal number of good quality second-hand books for the charity Children's Book Project.
Just under a thousand books were collected as part of our charity drive.
The charity passes these books on to disadvantaged children throughout the county who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford children's books.
Bohunt Worthing’s student library helpers now have the time-consuming job of sorting, cleaning, and packing up the books ready for the charity to distribute.