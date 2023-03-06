Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing children mark World Book Day with secondhand book donations

As part of Bohunt Worthing's World Book Day activities students were asked to bring in a good quality secondhand book for charit in exchange for wearing a non-school uniform.

By Paula CollinContributor
3 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 12:05pm
Student library helpers with the donated books on World Book Day.
Student library helpers with the donated books on World Book Day.

On Friday March 3, Bohunt Worthing students collected a phenomenal number of good quality second-hand books for the charity Children's Book Project.

Just under a thousand books were collected as part of our charity drive.

The charity passes these books on to disadvantaged children throughout the county who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford children's books.

Bohunt Worthing’s student library helpers now have the time-consuming job of sorting, cleaning, and packing up the books ready for the charity to distribute.