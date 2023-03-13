Worthing Cissbury division Girlguiding members take on Monopoly Run Live

A group of Girlguiding leaders from Worthing ventured to London in early March to take part in the Monopoly Run Live.

Worthing Girlguiding leaders and members at the London Eye during the event

Together with over 8,000 other Guides and Scouts from across the UK, they made their way around London buying and renting properties by visiting the locations on the traditional Monopoly board.

There were various additional challenges along the way that helped them to earn extra money – including taking team selfies at a bus stop, with a double pillar letter box and hugging a tree. Chance cards were issued meaning you might gain or lose your funds but you could get £200 by passing ‘Go’ every time you visited four properties.

They raced around the capital on foot and by the underground for over seven hours and had a wonderful time – particularly as they didn’t go bankrupt!

Paulette Hamilton, leader at 2nd Worthing Brownies said: “It was a brilliant day. It was great to see so many Guides and Scouts in their uniforms having so much fun!”

These types of activities for young people in the Worthing community, would not be possible without the adult volunteers that provide their time to this charity. There are a range of different opportunities that Girlguiding can provide to adult volunteers.

So, if you’re over 18 years old and would like to find out more about volunteering with Girlguiding then you can find out more on their website girlguidingworthingcissbury.org/volunteer/