A24 Broadwater Road was partially blocked northbound, around 4.30pm, resulting in heavy traffic.
It followed a collision involving a Royal Mail van and a mobility scooter at the junction of Broadwater Road and Langton Road.
As of 6.30pm, the road had been cleared, with traffic running as normal.
Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.