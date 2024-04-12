Worthing collision between Royal Mail van and mobility scooter sparks emergency response

The emergency services rushed to the scene of a collision involving a Royal Mail van and a mobility scooter in Worthing.
Published 12th Apr 2024, 08:41 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 09:16 BST

A24 Broadwater Road was partially blocked northbound, around 4.30pm, resulting in heavy traffic.

It followed a collision involving a Royal Mail van and a mobility scooter at the junction of Broadwater Road and Langton Road.

As of 6.30pm, the road had been cleared, with traffic running as normal.

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

