Worthing collision: Large emergency response as firefighters free woman from car

Firefighters freed a woman from a car following a collision in Worthing this morning (Wednesday, May 24).
By Sam Morton
Published 24th May 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:59 BST

Photos taken around 8.30am showed a heavily damaged car in Tarring Road after a two-car collision. There was a large emergency response, with firefighters joining police officers and paramedics at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control received a call at 8.19am this morning following a collision involving two cars on Tarring Road, Worthing.

“Crews from the Shoreham and Worthing were deployed to the scene along with Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

There was a large emergency response to the collision in Tarring Road, with firefighters joining police officers and paramedics at the scene. Photo: Eddie MitchellThere was a large emergency response to the collision in Tarring Road, with firefighters joining police officers and paramedics at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
There was a large emergency response to the collision in Tarring Road, with firefighters joining police officers and paramedics at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Firefighters quickly freed the occupant of one of the cars involved using hydraulic rescue equipment. The last crew left the scene at 9.37am.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “One woman suffered injuries, not believed to be serious at this time.”

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "One ambulance crew attended the scene but no-one required hospital treatment.”

