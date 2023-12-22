Worthing collision: Teenager taken to hospital with serious injuries
The 19-year-old motorcyclist – from Littlehampton – was involved in a collision with a car around 4.45pm on Wednesday, December 13.
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses today (Friday, December 22).
“Oficers were called to Littlehampton Road, at the junction of Lindum Road, following a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and car,” a police spokesperson said.
"The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man from Littlehampton, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
Any witnesses or anyone who has relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1012 of 13/12.