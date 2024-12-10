Worthing dad chosen to give global TED Talk

Every week in the UK, 84 men take their own lives. For Dan Flanagan, a father of one from Worthing, this isn’t just a statistic—it’s a stark reminder of the silent struggles men face every day. And his work to end social isolation in dads has seen him invited to talk at one at an event in Brighton staged by the world famous TED organisation this week.

Dan knows how isolating fatherhood can feel. He felt disconnected despite having a good job, a house, and a family.

When his father passed away, the grief he didn’t confront began to weigh heavily on him. This combination of isolation and loss inspired him to take action.

In 2017, Dan founded Dad La Soul, a grassroots movement that helps fathers break free from isolation and builds communities where they can share, connect, and thrive. What began as a playdate in Brighton has grown into a pioneering organisation recognised for its innovative approach to men’s mental health and societal impact.

Dan Flanagan of Dad La Soul

The organisation currently runs regular dad and kid playdates and dads-only meet-ups in Worthing and Brighton, as well as a series of online events.

Now, Dan’s project is reaching a global audience. On 12th December 2024, he will take the stage at TED Global, hosted at the Brighton Dome—the first time this prestigious event has been held in the UK.

Selected from over 600 applicants during TED’s Global Idea Search, Dan will share how Dad La Soul redefines fatherhood and creates lifelines for dads in crisis.

"When I became a dad, I felt invisible. Dad La Soul was born out of my need to find friends who understood how hard parenting could be," Dan says.

Poster for Dan Flanagan's appearance at TED Brighton

A Crisis in Fatherhood

Fatherhood today is often isolating. Men are expected to be breadwinners, emotional anchors, and role models, all while facing societal expectations to “man up” and suppress their struggles. The result is often anxiety, depression, and a sense of invisibility.

Suicide remains the leading cause of death for men under 50, with male suicide rates three times higher than those of women. Last week, Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced the UK’s first-ever Men’s Health Strategy, which prioritises mental health and suicide prevention.

"We’re seeing mental ill health on the rise, and the shocking fact that suicide is the biggest killer for men under the age of 50," Streeting said.

Dads at the Dad La Soul Brighton Dads-Only Meet-Up

Dan believes grassroots initiatives like Dad La Soul are key to addressing this crisis. "We’ve spent years tackling isolation and despair among dads. Our work proves that creative, community-based solutions can save lives," he explains.

The Birth of Dad La Soul

Dan’s journey began in 2017, with a social media post inviting dads and their kids to a playdate at a friend’s office in Brighton on a Saturday morning. He wasn’t sure if anyone would turn up—but the response was overwhelming.

"Fourteen dads and 20 kids came. We dressed up, had tea parties, and beatboxing challenges. It wasn’t awkward—it was just really good fun," Dan recalls.

That playdate marked the beginning of something much bigger. Today, Dad La Soul is a network that has supported over 12,000 families. Through creative events, open conversations, and safe spaces, the organisation has transformed the lives of fathers who once felt invisible.

For Andy Ahmad-Walsh, a 45-year-old dad who regularly attends, Dad La Soul has been life-changing. "I’m a Scouser from a tough city where people put on a brave face. There was a mentality of just suck it up, and it’s been really hard to undo.

Going to my first Dad La Soul event was incredible. Someone asked how I was, and I let it all out. It’s an amazing, safe space for blokes to sit, talk, and be real. It makes talking about mental health all right."

A Trojan Horse for Change

Traditional parenting services often exclude dads, focusing mainly on mothers. Dad La Soul takes a different approach, which Dan describes as a “Trojan Horse” strategy.

"We don’t just wait for dads to come to us—we meet them where they are. By embedding dad-friendly activities into spaces like art galleries, tech hubs, and football clubs, we create environments where dads feel comfortable. They think they’re coming for a laugh or a skill, but they leave with a support network tackling their real issues," Dan explains.

Dad La Soul’s programming is innovative, addressing everything from postnatal depression and childhood trauma to addiction and suicide. The organisation’s playdates include stand-up comedy workshops, bushcraft sessions, and family raves, making them as unique as they are effective.

Its not just the dads themselves that love that approach, Dad La Soul’s work has earned praise from leading academics and institutions:

Dr Jason Preston, PhD, University of Brighton:

"Dad La Soul provides an indispensable service for men, addressing mental health and community support needs where other services fall short."

Dr Caroline Osella, PhD, University of Sussex:

"This project is something genuinely original in a world of copycat NGOs and CICs; the work of Dad La Soul addresses an underfunded, neglected major social issue."

These endorsements highlight Dad La Soul’s effectiveness in tackling masculinity and mental health, areas often overlooked in public health policy.

Why TED Chose Dad La Soul

TED’s Global Idea Search sought bold, actionable solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. Dad La Soul’s unique approach showcased how creativity and community can transform lives.

"For TED to recognise our work means the world is finally listening to the voices of dads," Dan says.

The Fight for Survival

Despite its success, Dad La Soul is at risk. Rising costs and reduced funding threaten its ability to continue supporting the fathers who rely on it. To help secure its future, the organisation has launched a crowdfunding campaign, with a powerful film created by FoundLight Productions at their new state-of-the-art York Road Studio.

Support Dad La Soul on Crowdfunder by searching "Dad La Soul"

What the Campaign Will Achieve:

Sustain Existing Chapters: Keep Brighton and Worthing chapters open, serving hundreds of dads each week.

Expand Into New Communities: Launch new chapters in Tunbridge Wells, Eastbourne, and London.

Build for the Future: Train volunteers in suicide prevention and scale operations to reach more dads.

"This isn’t just about losing events—it’s about losing lives," Dan explains.

A Call to Action

Dad La Soul’s work has inspired leaders and communities alike. Munira Wilson, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Early Years, said:

"Dad La Soul’s work in supporting fathers and male carers is both pioneering and necessary. Their community impact and innovative approach are exemplary in addressing the mental health crisis among fathers."

Dan’s TED talk is more than a personal milestone—it’s a rallying cry for change.

"This is about every dad who’s felt invisible," Dan says. "Together, we can create a world where no dad has to struggle alone."

A Vision for the Future

On 12th December 2024, Dan Flanagan will stand on the TED stage, carrying the stories of thousands of dads whose lives have been transformed by Dad La Soul. Behind him are the lives already changed. Ahead of him is a vision of a world where dads are supported, connected, and thriving.

"Together, we can build that world," Dan says.