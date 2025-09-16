Worthing date as ventriloquist Paul Zerdin hits the road on latest tour

Winner of America’s Got Talent 2015 Paul Zerdin has got a new host for his latest tour with the return of his TV and radio personality character Alasdair Rimmer who is eager to make a comeback with Paul’s help.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour brings Paul, animatronic Alasdair and the rest of the gang to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Sunday, September 21 (tickets on 01903 206206).

Paul does a new show every two years: “And this one feels that it is even more refreshed and even more new than ever. I've got a team of three or four main writers and we bounce ideas off each other. I'm nitpicking all the time and I can't stop trying to improve the show but I'm really excited by this one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've got a bit of a template. Until the pandemic I always had a support act and I would do a bit of the first half and the second half was the bulk of the show for me but when the pandemic happened I realised that I couldn't afford the support act. I realised that I needed to do the whole show myself and that I needed to write more material – and that that’s a good thing especially with this one where I've got the new character Alasdair Rimmer who has been in the background before but he is now the host.

“He is the old-time old-school broadcaster. He was cancelled a few years ago because something happened live on air and he's been out in the wilderness but now he is trying to make a comeback and I am giving him a leg-up because I feel sorry for him. But there is a bitter undercurrent to him because things have not gone the way that he wanted them to.

“But really the character is me paying homage to the great broadcasters of yesteryear, the great radio personalities and he's got this affected radio voice that I love. I did hospital radio when I left school. I was a jock for a while and I just loved those days, and I still love radio. He is based on all those broadcasters that I loved from that age.

“But the show is also topical. My bodyguard (character) that I've got was working for Trump and there are a lot of stories from that. There's so much going on and Trump is always a great target but I've also got Sam who is not wanting to say hello at the start and I've got to try and work out why and it turns out that he feels he is working in a toxic environment. And my character Albert is back and he is getting older all the time and his talking about his prostate exam…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is still early days for the tour and Paul is still perfecting and honing – all the while he combats all the usual tour problems: “I love the performing but the traffic is worse than ever and the roads are always shut and everything is down to one lane and journeys that should take two and a half hours take more than four hours. But that’s touring. The roads are terrible and the potholes are getting worse and you never get a good night’s sleep whatever hotel you are in. You wake up feeling just as knackered as you were when you went to bed at 2am.

“But being on the stage is why I do it and I still love it. I'm so lucky to have a career doing this because it makes it all worth it!”