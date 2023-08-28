Worthing emergency incident: Man found dead
A man was found dead after police responded to a ‘medical incident’ in Worthing.
Sussex Police officers, alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics, were called to an incident around 10.15pm on Saturday night (August 26).
Police said the ‘medical incident’ was reported on the footbridge between Heene Road and Tarring Road.
“Sadly, a 59-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.
“His next of kin have been informed. There were no suspicious circumstances and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”