Worthing emergency incident: Patient taken to hospital after air ambulance lands
An air ambulance landed in Worthing after a person suffered an ‘accidental injury’ on Monday evening (September 25).
An emergency incident was reported in the Selborne Road area around 4pm.
Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) confirmed it was ‘dispatched to Worthing’.
"Our crew arrived on scene at 16.18pm where they worked with SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service) to help treat the patient, involved in an accidental injury,” a KSS spokesperson said.
"They then transported the patient to hospital by road with our crew accompanying them in the ambulance to continue delivering their care en route.”
SECAmb said the air ambulance landed to ‘assist us at a call to a nearby private address’ but was unable to comment further.