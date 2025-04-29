Worthing families rapping to beat maths anxiety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new rap track and video created by a group of Worthing parents, children, and musicians is helping families build confidence in maths through rhyme, rhythm, and real-life stories.

The song is part of Dads, Sums & Drums, a community project developed by social enterprise Dad La Soul, with funding from West Sussex County Council through the government’s Multiply programme.

Designed to support adults who struggle with numeracy, the project takes a creative approach to a longstanding national issue – turning everyday fears about numbers into lyrics and beats.

Produced in collaboration with youth music charity AudioActive, film-maker Kristian Coburn, of Darza Productions, and a team of rappers, singers and producers, the project explores how music can help families engage with mathematical ideas in a way that feels collaborative, joyful and relevant.

“We wouldn’t let it turn into some dodgy charity single,” says Dan Flanagan, founder of award-winning social enterprise Dad La Soul, whose idea the project was.

“Within our community, we have many experienced, creative folks that we can bring together. They include nursery and primary schools and local business leaders. They are parents who also happen to be amazing film-makers, battle rappers, acclaimed music producers, child-led learning experts and storytellers who are thrilled to lend their skills and talent to the cause.

“We have developed a Dad La Soul Creative Agency, which helps fund our life-saving work, suicide prevention and the escalation in social isolation in dads. This level of innovation gives us a real edge when tackling challenging social issues.

“The project is showcased by a fantastic video that features more than 70 Worthing locals aged between three and 76 years, including the Town Crier, a definite first for any rap video.”

As Dan says: “Nearly half of working-age adults in the UK have numeracy skills no better than those expected of an 11-year-old. According to government figures, poor maths ability costs the UK economy an estimated £20 billion annually. But the challenge is not only economic. It’s emotional — and generational.

“A 2023 study by Cambridge University found that 36 per cent of children in the UK feel anxious about maths. And research shows that if a parent struggles with numeracy, their child is three times more likely to feel the same.

“We hear it all the time. Parents who feel guilty, embarrassed, or just shut down when their kids ask for help with homework. It’s not about laziness. It’s about shame.

“The Multiply programme was launched by the UK government to tackle adult numeracy in communities across the country. With a £560 million investment, it supports projects that help people gain confidence with numbers in everyday life — from budgeting to supporting children’s learning.

“The goal of Multiply is not just to boost workplace numeracy but to help parents feel confident supporting their children. In Worthing, that support took a different form — a garage beat, a rap verse and a microphone.”

Richard Bromfield, programme officer for Multiply Skills for Life, praised the project as a bold and innovative way to tackle numeracy anxiety in families: “Dad La Soul’s innovative approach to learning has been a game-changer. Their work with families in Worthing is a brilliant example of how creativity can tackle barriers to education and engagement. Maths anxiety affects not just children but whole families—and by bringing parents into the learning process in a fun and engaging way, this project is making a real impact.”