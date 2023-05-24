Worthing financial services firm marks 100-year anniversary by fundraising for local charities

Local financial services firm, Carpenter Box, has been joined by special guests including Sussex MPs and the Mayor of Worthing to kick-off its 100-year anniversary celebrations at its head office in Worthing.

Carpenter Box 100-year anniversary celebrations

The firm was founded in 1923 and has since developed an impressive range of services for businesses and individuals based locally and internationally, growing to a headcount of over 200 and opening four further offices in Brighton, Gatwick, Chichester and London.

Despite Carpenter Box’s long-standing roots, the firm is led by a progressive team of partners with an average age of just 46 and has gained an unmatched reputation for its innovative and forward-thinking approach.

As a member of PrimeGlobal, an international network of independently owned financial advisory firms, Carpenter Box’s team of specialists also have extensive experience helping overseas businesses set up in the UK and trade around the globe.

To mark a successful 100 years in business, the firm aims to give back to the community that it has served in for a century by raising £50,000 through a series of exciting fundraising events, for local charities chosen by the company’s charitable foundation.

Those receiving donations include Red Balloon Worthing, an alternative school for children subject to bullying, homeless charities Crawley Open House and Turning Tides, and mental health charity West Sussex Mind.

Representatives from the charities were among those who attended the firm’s recent 100-year anniversary celebration, along with business people, including those who have sponsored the fundraising efforts with generous donations.

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton, said: “I’m really pleased to be able to wish Carpenter Box a happy 100th birthday and to congratulate you on the fantastic firm that you’ve become today. Thank you for all you’ve done for the local community. It’s a great firm, a jewel in the crown of Worthing. Congratulations on your first 100 years and here’s to the second 100 years for Carpenter Box!”

Alan Edwards, Managing Partner at Carpenter Box, said: “We’re extremely proud and grateful to be celebrating 100 years in business, and the journey we’ve taken to be where we are today.

“In 1923 Robert Carpenter agreed to go into partnership with Harold Box and together they opened a Worthing office at Liverpool Gardens. Today, we have 19 Partners and over 200 staff supporting businesses and families across Sussex.

“We would like to thank all our staff, clients, and the local community who have been a part of Carpenter Box’s journey so far. Here’s to the next 100 years!”

