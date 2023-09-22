Worthing flats sold at auction

A house arranged as three flats in central Worthing was sold at auction this week.

Inner terrace 121 Clifton Road was among 180 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Ketchen King, it went under the gavel at £337,500 at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 20 September.The fully-let property generates £36,960 per annum in rent.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “We considered that this bay-fronted property was ideal for continued investment and our purchaser agreed.

“Arranged over three floors, with three self-contained flats having recently been refurbished for letting purposes, we felt it would make an excellent addition to any residential property portfolio.”

The property is situated in the town centre, on the west side of Clifton Road close to its junction with Tarring Road, being within easy access of comprehensive local shopping facilities, amenities and Worthing mainline station.

There are excellent road links to Brighton, Chichester and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27 and A259.Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Monday 30 October and ends on Wednesday, 1 November. Deadline for entries is 9 October.