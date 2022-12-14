Worthing Foodbank receives support this winter from local housebuilder

Data from the Trussell Trust reveals a 46% increase in demand across the UK for food parcels between August and September this year, which is why Barratt David Wilson Homes, who is building its Ryebank Gate development in Yapton, has donated £2,500 to its local Trussell Trust branch in Worthing.

The donation will support the foodbank’s winter initiatives and help to boost food levels when stocks run low.

Since opening in 2006, Worthing Foodbank has worked with members of the local community through a voucher referral system to provide three-day emergency food parcels to individuals and families in crisis. This year the charity has supplied food to 1881 adults and 518 children which is an increase of 40% on the previous year.

Kimberley Benson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “Foodbanks are already seeing unprecedented levels of usage so this winter we wanted to help those directly affected in the community and spread a little bit of Christmas joy. We hope to alleviate some pressure on the foodbank, helping to boost supply levels and prepare for the next few months of demand.”

Worthing Foodbank

Steve, a long-standing volunteer at Worthing Foodbank, added: “We are one of 1,400 Trussell Trust foodbanks in the UK, and expect that reliance on our services will only increase throughout the winter. This donation will make a genuine difference to many residents in the local area, enabling us to fill the gaps in our supply levels and will also go towards giving Foodbank clients a Christmas Hamper full of Christmas goodies. We thank Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties for its support and encourage anyone who can give any spare food this winter to reach out to us for support.”

To find out more about the Worthing Foodbank, please visit https://worthing.foodbank.org.uk/.

