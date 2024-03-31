Worthing Golf Club captains drive in - and now aim to turn some tides

Worthing Golf Club’s new captains, Caroline Peat and Jezz Coates, held their official ceremonial drive-in. A large number of family, friends and relatives joined the golfers on a chilly but sunny day to wish Caroline and Jezz every success for their year in office.
By Sue HarrisContributor
Published 31st Mar 2024, 09:00 BST
Both captains will be staging a series of fundraising events throughout their year in office in aid of their joint charity, Turning Tides.

These will include a 72-hole fundraiser, charity am/am and Ladies’ charity day.

Turning Tides is the largest provider of homeless services for single people throughout West Sussex.

Worthing Golf Club's ladies' and men's captains | Picture: submittedWorthing Golf Club's ladies' and men's captains | Picture: submitted
For 30 years, Turning Tides has supported thousands of rough sleepers and homeless adults throughout West Sussex.

Sue Harris at Turning Tides says: “We are incredibly grateful to Caroline and Jezz for choosing Turning Tides. Their fundraising will make an enormous difference in the lives of people experiencing homelessness.”

For further information contact [email protected].

