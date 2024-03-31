Worthing Golf Club captains drive in - and now aim to turn some tides
Both captains will be staging a series of fundraising events throughout their year in office in aid of their joint charity, Turning Tides.
These will include a 72-hole fundraiser, charity am/am and Ladies’ charity day.
Turning Tides is the largest provider of homeless services for single people throughout West Sussex.
For 30 years, Turning Tides has supported thousands of rough sleepers and homeless adults throughout West Sussex.
Sue Harris at Turning Tides says: “We are incredibly grateful to Caroline and Jezz for choosing Turning Tides. Their fundraising will make an enormous difference in the lives of people experiencing homelessness.”
For further information contact [email protected].