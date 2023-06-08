NationalWorldTV
Worthing guide invited to Coronation

I am a Girlguiding Advocate for the London and South East Region, which means that I represent Girlguiding at events and share their views to major decision makers around the country.
By Charlotte CookContributor
Published 8th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 17:10 BST
Charlotte Cook at the King's Coronation private screening at St Margret's Church
Charlotte Cook at the King's Coronation private screening at St Margret’s Church

Girlguiding has quite a history with the Royal family. The late Queen enjoyed her time as a Guide as a member of the 1st Buckingham Palace Guides and so did Princess Margaret as a Brownie.

The Queen was also our patron from 1952 up until she passed away last year. For the Coronation, Girlguiding UK had 150 volunteers all around London working as stewards and way finders, and lots of units got involved in The Big Help Out, too.

However, the advocate panel and some other youth panels at Girlguiding, such as the young leader working group and Amplify, got invited to attend a special private screening in the small white chapel next to Westminster Abbey, called St Margret’s Church. This is where 400 young people from selected charities, such as NCS, St John Ambulance and the Scouts Association watched the live screening of the Coronation, and I was invited!

Charlotte Cook from Worthing, third right, with other Girl Guides at the King's Coronation private screening
Charlotte Cook from Worthing, third right, with other Girl Guides at the King's Coronation private screening

We all got invited to have breakfast and lunch at Lambeth Palace as well. The food was served in a Bake Off-style tent in the garden, which guests could take a stroll around, it really was such a beautiful garden. At lunch, the Archbishop of Canterbury came along to speak to all the young people who had been invited and I managed to get a photo with him.

One of my favourite moments was seeing the Coronation procession as it left the Abbey. We were all let out of the church early to be escorted to the railings right outside Westminster Abbey so that we could all get a front row view of the golden coach.

It was striking and beautiful as it rolled past us, and the King and Queen gave us all a wave as they came past. It was extremely special as they were so few people there, the Abbey guests not being allowed to leave just yet, and it really felt like the royals were looking directly at you.

It was an amazing day and I felt honoured to have been invited to represent Girlguiding, the largest UK organisation dedicated solely towards girls and young women, as it is such an amazing thing for all girls no matter where they come from to be a part of. All the young guests got a tote bag with the Coronation symbol on it and inside we got an order of service, invitation, and special pin badge to go on our badge tabs.

Thank you for reading about my day attending the Coronation.

