Worthing guides' beach clean for King's Coronation Big Help Out Day

Members of Worthing Highdown division gathered together on Monday May 8 to do a litter pick on Goring seafront as part of the Kings Coronation Big help out day.

By Debra PhillipsContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 09:21 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 09:22 BST
Gathered together after a hard mornings work!

On Monday May 8, Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers, Young leaders and leaders from Worthing Highdown division gathered together at the Youth Compound on Goring seafront.

They were there to take part in the Kings coronation Big Help Out, by litter picking and helping to keep the beach and surrounding areas clean.

Around a hundred members of Worthing Highdown division took part in the event.

So armed with their litter pickers, gloves and high viz jackets they collected a staggering amount of rubbish between them, collecting items as small as a bottle cap to bits of carpet.

They did an amazing job helping to keep our beaches and green spaces beautiful.

