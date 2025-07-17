Worthing heat in search for "undiscovered musical greatness”

Pub company Greene King has launched a search for “West Sussex undiscovered musical greatness” as it presents Greene King Untapped.

Greene King Pubs invites unsigned local talent to take to the stage this summer as part of a nationwide music competition that celebrates grassroots musicians

A spokesman said: “Aspiring musicians in West Sussex will compete for the chance to win a headline slot at the Pub in the Park 2026 festival, along with a £10,000 cash prize and a recording session at a top studio. To get there, entrants will perform at open-mic nights and pub garden showcases held across venues up and down the country, with successful acts progressing to regional heats.

“The competition, which is sponsored by Jack Daniel's and Coca-Cola, is open to solo artists, bands, duos and anyone with a passion for playing live music. Musicians can enter to perform by registering online and will perform at either Broadwater (Worthing) or The Railway (Burgess Hill).”

The winner of the competition will receive: a performance on stage at Pub in the Park 2026; a live-to-vinyl recording session at the Metropolis Studios in London sponsored by Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola; £10,000 to invest in their music career, be it new equipment, gigs or tour expenses.”

The entry deadline for West Sussex is July 31. First-round live performance at local Greene King pubs is on Friday, August 8. The second round of regional heats across nine Greene King pubs will be August 21-25. The national live final will be on Saturday, September 13.

Zoe Bowley, managing director of Greene King pubs, said: “Pubs have always been the cornerstone of raw musical talent, where legends are born with a pint in hand and a mic on stage. Greene King Untapped is our way of championing grassroots artists who bring the noise and the heart to their communities. This is about making live music accessible and easy to enjoy – because nothing beats a great night out at your local.

“Greene King Untapped is part of Live at Your Local taking place across 870 pubs where pubs will host music themed events across the UK. Designed to celebrate the power of music bringing people together, it offers something for everyone including high-energy karaoke nights and engaging music quizzes, to electrifying performances by live bands and expertly curated playlists to get people into the summer spirit.

“Think you’ve got what it takes to be one of over 500 musicians performing across pubs up and down the country this summer? Or do you know a local act ready to be discovered? Visit Greene King Untapped online to submit your entry and learn more.”