Worthing Highdown division Rainbows and Brownies at Drusillas

On a sunny Saturday July 8 2023, 107 excited Rainbows, Brownies and their Leaders gathered at 8:30am on Worthing Seafront to await the arrival of their two coaches to take them to their day out at Drusillas Park, near Alfriston.

At 9am the coaches departed from Worthing to begin their exciting day trip, the first big trip since Covid.

We arrived at Drusillas at 10am and entered the park to see all the wonderful animals on display, from the sleepy Sloths, watchful Meerkats, Giant Anteaters, playful Ring-Tailed Lemurs to the Great Grey Owls, there was so much to see and wonder at. It was a truly wonderful display, and everyone agreed it was a great start to the trip.

Lunchtime arrived and with it the rain, but this didn't stop the Rainbows, Brownies or their Leaders, they just took advantage of the indoor areas and played there for a while.

Worthing Highdown Rainbows and Brownies at Drusillas Park

When the rain stopped it was off to the playpark, followed by the rides, where everyone tried to see how brave they were. A little break to enjoy an ice cream and then a trip on the train which is a must when visiting Drusillas as is a visit to the gift shop to buy a souvenir to remind you of the great day we all had.