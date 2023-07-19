Worthing Highdown division Rainbows and Brownies at Drusillas

At 9am the coaches departed from Worthing to begin their exciting day trip, the first big trip since Covid.
We arrived at Drusillas at 10am and entered the park to see all the wonderful animals on display, from the sleepy Sloths, watchful Meerkats, Giant Anteaters, playful Ring-Tailed Lemurs to the Great Grey Owls, there was so much to see and wonder at. It was a truly wonderful display, and everyone agreed it was a great start to the trip.
Lunchtime arrived and with it the rain, but this didn't stop the Rainbows, Brownies or their Leaders, they just took advantage of the indoor areas and played there for a while.
When the rain stopped it was off to the playpark, followed by the rides, where everyone tried to see how brave they were. A little break to enjoy an ice cream and then a trip on the train which is a must when visiting Drusillas as is a visit to the gift shop to buy a souvenir to remind you of the great day we all had.
Sadly 5pm arrived too soon and it was time to board the coaches once more, tired and exhausted but all agreeing a wonderful day was had by all and looking forward to the next day trip.