Worthing hospital fosters inclusivity by joining hidden disabilities initiative

According to data from the Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology (POST) it is estimated that 70-80 per cent of disabilities are invisible. There are a wide range of impairments or conditions that are not necessarily visible to others, which are not limited to, but do include: mental health conditions; autism and other neurodivergences, cognitive impairments; hearing, vision, and speech impairments.

Out of all the private hospitals in Sussex, Goring Hall is the only hospital that has taken the extra step in signing up to the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower scheme.

The hospital recognises that disabilities are not always visible, and by joining the Sunflower initiative. The hospital reaffirms its commitment to treating every individual with respect, and dignity and providing tailored care. Staff are trained to better understand the unique needs of those with non-visible disabilities, fostering a compassionate and supportive environment.

Staff from Goring Hall Hospital

Patients who have Sunflower lanyards or discreet badges can signal to hospital staff that they may require additional assistance or understanding. This small yet impactful symbol represents Goring Hall’s commitment to inclusivity and the hospital’s dedication to creating a welcoming space for all, as well as making the patient experience a lot smoother.

Nichola Evans, Executive Director at Goring Hall Hospital, said: “I am proud that the hospital has officially signed up the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower scheme. It remains our commitment that as a hospital we continue to champion inclusivity and ensure that everyone, regardless of visible or invisible challenges, feels supported and welcomed in our healthcare environment.”