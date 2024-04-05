Worthing hospital scoops top prize two years in a row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

IWantGreatCare is the UK’s leading patient feedback website. Their certificate of excellence is awarded after gathering feedback from patients who visited the hospital or organisation in question over a 12-month period. The accreditation aims to assist patients in navigating the range of services on offer to them both in the NHS and privately. iWantGreatCare’s work also assists NHS Commissioners and government bodies to improve services and showcase best practice.

Goring Hall Hospital was recognised as having scored an above-average rating for its facilities, services, patient care and surgical outcomes. In total 697 online reviews were received from patients across multiple platforms who had treatment at Goring Hall in 2023.

In addition to the certificate of excellence, Goring Hall Hospital was also the recipient of the Reputation 800 award 2024. An internationally recognised achievement evaluating an organisation’s approach to customer experience. Though reviews play a significant part, Reputation.com evaluate an entire organisations approach to customer service, assessing how successful a business is at making sure the consumer is at the centre of everything that organisation does.

Submitted article

Goring Hall Hospital scored a significantly above average score in the Reputation.com assessment. The hospital’s commitment to patient safety and improvements in feedback and communication between consultant’s and the patient played an important part in receiving the prestigious award.

The hospital treats 10,000 patients a year and is committed to ensuring that each patient is cared for at every stage of their treatment journey.

Commenting on the double award success, Nichola Evans, Executive Director of Goring Hall Hospital, said:

