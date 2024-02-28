BREAKING

Worthing marks the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine

On February 24, the Worthing community gathered to mark the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. With 1,023 actions of support for Ukraine in 746 cities around the UK and the world in 69 countries, our town was not an exception.
By Yaroslava MatvieienkoContributor
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:02 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 10:06 GMT
With around 100 Ukrainian refugees living in Worthing and Adur and more to come, for the past few years, Ukrainians have become a significant part of the local community.

As the war still goes on in their homeland Ukrainians who were supported by the Worthing citizens mark the day with solemn commemoration.

In the morning, everyone was welcomed to the Tabernacle church for a silent prayer and candlelight in memory of his or her beloved ones and their homeland country.

Two-minutes silenceTwo-minutes silence
Two-minutes silence

The service finished with a special “Prayer for Ukraine” written by Archbishops of Canterbury and York in February 2022 and read by Gay Jacklin, head of Worthing4refugees charity.

The attendees then moved across the road to the Town Hall for an official ceremony.

Because of the absence of the officials, it was led by the Ukrainian refugee and activist of the local charity Ukrainian Friends network Yaroslava Matvieienko.

The prayer was read by Pastor Richard Owen. Gay Jacklin and Ukrainian Nadiia Chobit Roman read what is known as the spiritual anthem of Ukraine in English and Ukrainian respectively.

Councillor Hazel Thorpe said a few words of support that was highly appreciated.

When the official part was over everyone, who wished laid flowers to the War Memorial.

