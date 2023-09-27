Worthing MP Sir Peter Bottomley learns life-saving advice at special seizure first aid event in Westminster
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Conservative MP for Worthing West joined MPs from across the parties at Epilepsy Society’s event marking World First Aid Day on 13 September.
The event showcased Epilepsy Society’s Calm, Cushion, Call message, which has recently been adopted by St John Ambulance as part of their national first aid training. The simple advice for anyone who suspects someone is having a seizure is: stay CALM, CUSHION their head, and CALL for an ambulance.
As part of the drop-in event, which was held at Portcullis House, Sir Peter also had the chance to hear from two young women with epilepsy who shared their experiences. Jo Hardiman and Teni Majekodunmi are both long-standing supporters of Epilepsy Society, the UK’s leading provider of epilepsy services.
Nicola Swanborough, Head of External Affairs at Epilepsy Society, said: “We’re glad that Sir Peter could join us to learn vital seizure first aid and hear from our volunteers.
“It was encouraging to see how keen the MPs were to take on ‘Calm, Cushion, Call’ and to spread awareness among their constituents. Those three short words could help save a life in an emergency.”