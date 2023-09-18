Worthing MP Sir Peter Bottomley visits English Martyrs Catholic Primary School

On Friday 15th September, Sir Peter Bottomley visited English Martyrs Catholic Primary School to hear the children calling for the UK government to protect every child's right to education in emergencies.

The children have started the year with finding out about the 'Send My Friend to School' campaign to learn about what stops other children across the globe from accessing an education, why this is an urgent priority and what can be done.

By taking part in the 'Send My Friend to School' campaign, the children have joined with international development NGOs, teachers unions and charities in demanding that all children across the globe have access to a quality education.

They then invited Sir Peter Bottomley MP in to their school so that they could share what they had learnt. They explained to him that their school is a 'learning community in Christ', and they also want all children to be part of a global learning community, but this must be supported by the UK government.

Children presenting Sir Peter with their letters demanding the government takes urgent action

Sir Peter was presented with over one hundred letters from the children asking the government to Prepare, Protect, Invest and Act to improve the future of the 222 million children whose right to an education has been disrupted.

They also gave a presentation about why they feel that this is such an important priority for the government at this time and ideas for how Sir Peter could help. The children were delighted that Sir Peter promised to share their message and a letter with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak within the next few days.

The children at English Martyrs Primary School worked incredibly hard on their letters to Sir Peter and are passionate about making a difference. The staff have been very proud of how much effort they have put into this campaign and how confidently they presented their ideas to Sir Peter.