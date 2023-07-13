Worthing nursery ranked number one in UK in early years sector for apprenticeships employment

The Top 50 SME Apprenticeship Employers celebrates England’s outstanding small and medium-sized apprenticeship employers in 2023, recognising their commitment to creating new apprenticeships, the diversity of their apprentices, and the number of apprentices who successfully achieve their apprenticeships.
The rankings are produced annually by the Department for Education, in partnership with High Fliers Research, who independently assess and rank the nation’s top apprenticeship employers.
Nick Squire, business director at Beech Tree Childcare, said: “Apprenticeships are such an asset not only to the business, but as an opportunity for young and old to gain true practical experience whilst earning and learning on the job.
"We are very clear with our apprentices that the work input creates career opportunities output, as a few of our early apprentices are now also doing education degrees and have progressed into management for the business at our second setting.”
Nick added: “Its fantastic to be recognised for the work we do, in particular working closely with The Angmering School running career days and taking pupils on for work experience, with some of them going on to do full apprenticeships with us.
"Over the past few years we have seen some of our apprentices go on to full time Degree courses in Education and others move into Management roles at our new setting.”