Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra offer pandemic in-memoriam concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s a collaboration that should have happened five years ago but was derailed by the pandemic. Now it is finally happening as we contemplate the pandemic five years on.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton16 and Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra combine for a programme including Duruflé's Requiem on Saturday, April 5 at 7pm St George's Church, Worthing. The programme also includes Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Mass in G Minor and Ravel’s Pavane For A Dead Princess. Tickets available at

https://fienta.com/b16-wpo-ravel-vaughan-williams-durufle

Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra conductor Dominic Grier said: “Brighton16 are a very small professional choir based in Brighton who modelled themselves somewhat on The 16. They perform quite a large repertoire from renaissance polyphony to more contemporary works. Their artistic director wrote to me and said it would be nice to do a collaboration on something. This was before the pandemic, and we decided to do Duruflé's Requiem. It was going to happen in April 2020 but then obviously it couldn’t, but we resurrected the idea and decided to have another go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appropriately it comes as we look back at the pandemic five years on: “The contemplative nature of the music brings to mind the pandemic. It is an in-memoriam style concert.”

As for working with Brighton16, as Dominic says: “It is part of the whole atmosphere of collaboration that I have been trying to foster with Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra. We get approached by all sorts of people wanting to collaborate, but to work with a small elite chamber choir is something that we have not done. We have worked together with large forces in the past but this gives us a chance to work with a smaller group and to perform in a smaller, more intimate setting and to take our concerts outside the Assembly Hall and perhaps get a different audience.”

Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra recently did a couple of children's concerts in Crawley council chamber: “And we like doing these excursions. It gives the musicians a refreshing challenge. Not every orchestra of our type does external projects. Most just are happy to do their regular concerts in the one venue but I have really been trying to broaden the outlook in my time with Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra. I've been there just over ten years and I really have seen the orchestra develop from an organisation that does its regular concerts to one that does so many other sorts of activities as well now.”

As for the Duruflé: “I have never conducted it and I am not conducting this particular performance of it, but I have approached it as a singer in the church choir where I sing, and from a singer's point of view it is one of the best settings of the requiem mass. There are some luscious French harmonies and there is a lot of added-note harmony. It's just a joy to sing and it will be lovely for the orchestra to accompany this particular version. I'd like to think that we would collaborate again with Brighton16 in the future. It is just one of the many exciting things that we have got in the pipeline. It's a very exciting time for Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra at the moment.”