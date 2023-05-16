Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing residents raise £1,000 for charity in mini golf tournament at Level 1

Worthing residents have raised nearly £1,000 by taking part in the Level 1 Mini Golf tournament.

By Sarah ColombiniContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 10:05 BST
Ross Gilbert, Director of Level 1 and Mini Golf winner Andrew Blackman Ross Gilbert, Director of Level 1 and Mini Golf winner Andrew Blackman
Ross Gilbert, Director of Level 1 and Mini Golf winner Andrew Blackman

The Mini Golf tournament hosted by Globetrotters Golf has raised money for local charity, Superstar Arts.

Finals day saw local Andrew Blackman come first, winning him £250 and gaining entry to the World Crazy Golf Championships 2023, in addition to free mini golf for a year at Globetrotters. Dave Tulley came 2nd and Gary Langdon 3rd.

Amber Perkins impressed the judges and won best dressed and Andrew Jenkins took the best junior title. Prizes also went to most improved player and best family.

Level 1, WorthingLevel 1, Worthing
Level 1, Worthing

Innovative property company, QED are behind Level 1. Harry Smith, Director at QED said: “We’ve had a fabulous time hosting our first mini golf tournament welcoming guests across the county. We are proud to have supported local charity Superstar Arts allowing them to take part and provide meaningful creative projects for young people and adults with learning disabilities.”

Jo Sullivan at Superstar Arts said: “'We are enormously grateful to all involved at Level 1, QED, and Globetrotters for choosing to support Superstar Arts with this fantastic event. Their fundraising efforts have proven invaluable to our charity and will make a big difference.

“We are a small local Worthing Charity that relies on Fundraising Events like this to help keep our charity going and raise awareness of the creative projects we deliver to people with learning disabilities.

“Thank you from all of us at Superstar!'”

For more information visit Level 1 Worthing

