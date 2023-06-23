Worthing school swimmers sparkle in national final

Four girls from the Orchards Junior School have achieved national honours by securing the title of the fastest state school medley relay team in the land after finishing 3rd at the National Primary Schools Swimming Championships last Saturday.

It was a weekend to remember for four school girls from Worthing as Piper Kelly, Hollie MacDonald, Isla MacDonald and Alexie Charles who attend the Orchards Junior School in Worthing travelled to swim in the National Pool at Ponds Forge in Sheffield to race for the National Primary Schools Swimming Championship title.

After successfully winning the 4 x 25 metre medley relay at the Sussex Primary Schools title in March and then Runners up in the South East region in May, they successfully qualified for the National Finals which took place in the awe inspiring surroundings of the Ponds Forge Swimming Centre.

The team travelled up the night before with family on the school minibus and spent the night in a local hotel, in preparation for the event which is the premier schools' swimming event in the country. On the day, the girls had an opportunity to become familiar with their surroundings at a morning warm up session and, after a high energy lunch, it was 'all systems go!' for the second of three heats. The girls produced their fastest time ever of 1.08.40 to win the heat and qualify for the grand final (3rd fastest of 24 schools)

Orchards National Swimming Winners Alexie Charles, Hollie MacDonald, Piper Kelly and Isla MacDonald

Orchards was the only state funded school to make the final and therefore won the newly awarded Presidents Trophy for the fastest state school in the country. The final race was a closely fought battle with the Orchards team finishing in bronze medal position just over one second behind eventual winners Guilford High School for Girls and second placed Croydon High.