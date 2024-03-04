Worthing shops and flats go up for auction
Substantial 121-127A Rowlands Road and 76-80 Heene Road, is among 147 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Offered jointly with Michael Jones & Company, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £325,000 to £350,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 20 March.
Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This prominent corner property is arranged over two floors with the ground floor comprising six commercial units, let at £34,750 per annum, and the first floor arranged as three residential units sold on long leases.
“The commercial units are a mix of independent traders, including a pharmacy, bakery and a barber shop. We consider the property ideal for continued investment.”
The property is situated in a busy trading location in a secondary commercial throughfare at the junction of Rowlands Road and Heene Road.
Worthing town centre and the seafront are within easy access with hotels, restaurants and local shopping facilities within the vicinity. There are excellent road links to Brighton, Chichester and all surrounding areas via the nearby A259 and A27.
Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.
Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Monday 18 March and ends on Wednesday 20 March.
See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk for more details.