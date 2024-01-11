Worthing social care charity receives funding for state-of-the-art interactive projector

Leading local social care charity Guild Care have received funding for a state-of-the-artinteractive projector for their Fitzalan Howard Centre in Worthing.

The new OMi projector creates an interactive environment for their service users to engage with when projected onto a tabletop, whiteboard, wall, or floor. It offers many exciting opportunities to enjoy stimulating digitally created experiences.

Maddie, one of the Fitzalan Howard Centre service users, said ‘It’s so easy to use, I wish I had one at home.’

The projector was funded using a generous grant from the Sussex Masonic Charitable Trust.The vast range of interactive content available on the projector ensures that there is always something for everyone to enjoy. Users can virtually explore people and places from around the world, play games, use educational tools, and participate in quizzes. With an emphasis on motion-activation, the projector provides inclusive sensory activities that reward any level of participation, no matter how small. Ensuring that everyone at the centre can benefit from the interactive experiences.

The Fitzalan Howard Centre service users and the new projector

Darren Claydon, Activities Co-ordinator at Guild Care’s Fitzalan Howard Centre, said: “There’s an interest and benefits for everyone; it's good exercise, good for interaction, mentally it’s really good, and they are using their brains for the different activities. It’s a fantastic piece of equipment.”

The Fitzalan Howard Centre provides day and respite services for adults with disabilities and more complex needs on Mondays to Fridays, 9am to 4pm and is just one of the many services provided by Guild Care.

The Guild Care vision is for all people in need of care to live fulfilling, safe and secure lives and as a charity, their aim is to reduce social isolation and social stigma. Over the last 90 years Guild Care’s community services and care homes have positively impacted thousands of vulnerable people requiring additional support in the local area. Guild Care believe that nobody should feel isolated.

The projector complements an array of activities offered at The Fitzalan Howard Centre – from cookery and swimming, to dancing and karaoke. The services always have a high staff ratio, which means that everyone benefits from plenty of one-to-one time, whilst also keeping the environment safe and fun.