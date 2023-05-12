Worthing students connect through a love of football

Professional footballer Harrison Reed, a former student at the Worthing school, invited current Durrington High School student Rossi, in year eight, to watch the Fulham match.
After the game, Rossi was able to meet all the players and received a signed shirt.
The school said: “This was an amazing experience for him and one he will never forget.
"Such a lovely gesture from an ex-student to a current one, thank you Harrison.”
Harrison completed a £6million switch from Southampton to Fulham in September 2020. He had spent the 2019-20 season on loan and signed a four-year contract.