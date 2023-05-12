Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing students connect through a love of football

Durrington High School students past and present have connected through a love of football.

By Lisa EdwardsContributor
Published 12th May 2023, 08:42 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 08:42 BST
Professional footballer and ex Durrington High student Harrison Reed presents a signed Fulham shirt to RossiProfessional footballer and ex Durrington High student Harrison Reed presents a signed Fulham shirt to Rossi
Professional footballer and ex Durrington High student Harrison Reed presents a signed Fulham shirt to Rossi

Professional footballer Harrison Reed, a former student at the Worthing school, invited current Durrington High School student Rossi, in year eight, to watch the Fulham match.

After the game, Rossi was able to meet all the players and received a signed shirt.

The school said: “This was an amazing experience for him and one he will never forget.

"Such a lovely gesture from an ex-student to a current one, thank you Harrison.”

Harrison completed a £6million switch from Southampton to Fulham in September 2020. He had spent the 2019-20 season on loan and signed a four-year contract.

