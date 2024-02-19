Worthing students join professional dance production with environmental message

'Boats' scene from Fault Lines by Lila Dance

Fault Lines communicates that small changes are good changes as the audience witness a powerful rebuilding of our world after extreme environmental damage. The piece aims to empower people to make changes before it’s too late and was written by Nick Walker, the award-winning creator of BBC drama Annika. But aside of the captivating performance, what makes this production extra special is the effort the company have gone to in reducing their own impact.

Whilst on tour, performers and crew are fed through a partnership with food rescue charity UK Harvest. Those involved travel by public transport as much as possible whilst recycled costumes, upcycled props and carbon offsetting are all in place. Even the promotional posters are reused in each location. When Lîla Dance head to Denmark, three local professional dancers will replace three UK performers, having been taught the piece over video calls, to prevent the negative impact oversees travel would cause, which is believed to be the first initiative of its kind. In other locations, the community cast is inter-generational.

In terms of local connection, Creative Director and Worthing resident Carrie Whitaker started bringing Fault Lines to life in Richmond Road and since, Worthing business owner Zach Walker (MakeAmplify) has delivered the digital imagery used. Sixteen dance students from Shoreham Academy form an integral part of the cast for the Worthing performance.

“The collaboration between Shoreham Academy dance company 3Fall Youth and Lîla Dance marks a pivotal step in nurturing the next generation of dance talent. For our young dancers to share studio and stage with professionals and combine passion for both dance and awareness of climate change, is something really special. This opportunity has opened important conversations and really empowered the dancers to consider how dance can raise awareness and provoke thought” said Kayleigh Wilson, Head of Dance at the secondary school.