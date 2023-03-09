Worthing town centre BID directors appoint new CEO

The Worthing Business Improvement District (BID) is pleased to announce the appointment of new CEO Kelly Davies, who will be taking up the role in March.

New CEO of The Worthing BID, Kelly Davies, ready to start work

Worthing BID was created to support local businesses and enhance the economic vitality of the area, and is now approaching the start of its fourth term, which will run from April 2023 to March 2028. The new CEO will work to build on the successes already achieved, and help it continue to grow.

Sam Whittington, Chairman of Worthing BID, said: "We are thrilled to welcome our new CEO to the Worthing BID and are confident Kelly will help us continue with the important work we do supporting the local business community.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Sharon Clarke for her outstanding leadership and dedication to the BID since Worthing first became a Business Improvement District back in 2008. Sharon has played a pivotal role in making the BID what it is today, and we are extremely grateful for all her hard work. We look forward to the new CEO building on this strong foundation and helping us achieve even greater success."

Kelly said: “I am honoured to join the Worthing BID and excited to work alongside the dedicated town centre team and local business community to further the BID's mission. I look forward to building on what has been accomplished by Sharon Clarke and the board of Directors, and continue to enhance the vitality and prosperity of the area. Together we can create a more vibrant and prosperous community for all."