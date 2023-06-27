Worthing United Youth FC set new goal for Hospice BedPush fundraiser on July 1 & 2

Footballers from all of Worthing United Youth FC club's 33 teams will be taking part pushing a customised bed and taking cash collections from people on Worthing seafront.

Submitted article

Other fundraising will come include donations from family and friends along with some corporate sponsors. This year’s target is £15,000.

Club Chairman Jason Nicholls said, “We’re trying to beat our score from last season. Everyone thought £14,000 was a fantastic achievement but we think we can do better this year. We’ve got more than 400 footballers aged from five to 18 taking part so fingers crossed we get good weather and lots of generous donations.

“As a youth football club, making Chestnut Tree House our chosen charity is a no-brainer. When very sick children take a turn for the worse, they will most probably receive care at Chestnut Tree House. We want to make as much money as possible for such a worthy charity."