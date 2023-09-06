A Worthing dad has spoken of his shock after a picnic table crashed onto his windscreen whilst he was driving along the A27 in Worthing.

Royston Daltrey is now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on the westbound carriageway of the A27 near Lyons Farm around 9.30am on Monday (September 4).

"I was driving along and a picnic table flew up off the van in front of me and ended up on my windscreen,” Royston said.

“It was very scary. I just heard a big bang and next thing I was covered in glass. That was it, it was that quick.

"I saw the thing go up in the air and in the split second it happened, it looked like it may miss me and go on the pavement. But it didn't.

"I was covered in glass and had to have a shower when I got home.”

Royston, who is self-employed and was out on a job at the time of the incident, was thankful he didn’t have either of his two sons in the vehicle at the time.

"Occasionally they do come to work with me but that particular day they didn't,” he said.

“At the end of the day, I'm still here. It hasn't damaged me.”

Royston reported the incident to the police but was told it could not be investigated.

"I haven't got any witnesses,” he said. “The van driver didn't stop so they said there's nothing they can do.

“I pulled over at the side of the road and flashed my lights but I couldn't see out the windscreen so I couldn't get a registration or anything.

“I have to claim on my insurance for a new windscreen. It has cost me £150, so I'm out of pocket.

"In the grand scheme of things it's nothing but I also lost a day and a bit’s work. The windscreen didn't get repaired until yesterday evening.”